Sanchez went 2-for-5 with a double, a homer, three RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 10-3 victory over Seattle.

Sanchez extended the Padres' lead to 4-0 with a three-run, 414-foot shot off George Kirby with two outs in the third inning. The 30-year-old Sanchez has continued to mash with San Diego -- he's now 9-for-29 (.310) with four home runs and a 1.168 OPS through 32 plate appearances while seeing the majority of starts behind the plate.