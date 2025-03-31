Sheets went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Sunday's 5-0 win over Atlanta.
Sheets has started the last three games at DH against right-handed pitching. He's responded well to the opportunity, going 4-for-11 with a home run to start the campaign. Playing the strong side of a platoon, Sheets should offer decent fantasy value in a high-powered Padres lineup.
