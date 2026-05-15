Padres' German Marquez: Expected to resume throwing soon
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marquez (forearm) is scheduled to begin a throwing program in mid-May, per MLB.com.
Marquez landed on the injured list May 3 following a rough outing two days earlier. If all goes to plan, he'll have had about two weeks of rest before he begins a throwing program. Marquez will likely need considerable time to build back up, so he probably won't be ready to be activated until at least early June.
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