Padres' Griffin Canning: Will make another rehab start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Canning (Achilles) will make at least one more rehab start with Triple-A El Paso, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Canning's last rehab start was his best, as he struck out four while allowing one one unearned run over five innings Tuesday. The right-hander threw 68 pitches in that outing and will continue to get stretched out before joining the Padres' rotation. Canning is coming back from Achilles surgery.
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