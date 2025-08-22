Merrill (ankle) is not in the Padres' starting lineup against the Dodgers on Friday.

Merrill will ride the bench for a fifth consecutive game while working through a left ankle contusion that he suffered this past Sunday against the Dodgers. It's not clear whether an IL stint is needed, but the lack of new lockers in the Padres' clubhouse doesn't suggest any player being called up from the minors anytime soon, so Merrill could be available to return at some point during this weekend's home series, per Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune. Ramon Laureano will start in center field and bat seventh.