Padres manager Mike Shildt said Wednesday that Merrill (ankle) is dealing with some bone bruising, which can "take awhile to heal," Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

San Diego continues to take things day by day with its star center fielder, but things might be coming to a head with a big series coming up against the Dodgers this weekend. A trip to the 10-day injured list could be needed. Ramon Laureano and Bryce Johnson have been patrolling center during Merrill's absence the last few days.