Merrill went 1-for-3 with a three-run triple, a walk and a run scored in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Cardinals.

The All-Star break looks to have been exactly what Merrill needed to reset. He hit just .167 with a .560 OPS in his last 20 games before the break, but he's come out of the pause batting .279 with five extra-base hits and 15 RBI over his last 16 contests. The outfielder has a .266/.324/.418 slash line on the year while adding eight home runs, 47 RBI, 39 runs scored, one stolen base, 14 doubles and four triples over 79 games.