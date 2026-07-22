Padres' Jackson Merrill: Homers in win

Merrill went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 8-3 win over Atlanta.

Merrill tied things up in the fourth inning with a solo blast off Reynaldo Lopez. It's been feast or famine for the 23-year-old through five games since returning from the All-Star break, as he's posted three hitless efforts while tallying six hits and three homers in his other two performances. For the season, he's slashing .222/.278/.368 with 13 homers, 43 RBI, 46 runs scored and 20 steals across 416 plate appearances.