Merrill (ankle) remains out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Giants.

It's the fourth consecutive start Merrill has missed as he works his way through a bone bruise in his left ankle. Merrill undoubtedly will be aiming to return to action Friday for the start of a big series versus the rival Dodgers, but it doesn't seem to be a given that he'll be ready. Ramon Laureano will shift over to center field and Gavin Sheets will get a start in left field for the Padres on Thursday.

