Merrill is hitting .481 with three home runs, one steal, four walks and one strikeout in his last seven games for High-A Fort Wayne.

The weather has been hot in the Midwest League of late, and so has Merrill's bat. The 6-foot-3 shortstop has a .280/.318/.444 slash line, 10 home runs, 10 steals and a 12.3 percent strikeout rate in 300 plate appearances at High-A. He turned 20 in April and could get a bump to Double-A sometime in the coming weeks.