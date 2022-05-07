Wood was placed on the minor-league 7-day injured list Friday due to a right wrist injury, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Wood was on the injured list with soreness in the same wrist in mid-April, and this appears to be a flareup of the issue. The 19-year-old has hit well when able to play this season, slashing .300/.462/.560 with three homers, 12 RBI, a 14:11 BB:K and four stolen bases over 65 plate appearances. It's not yet clear how long this iteration of the injury will keep him out of action.