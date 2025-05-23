Estrada (1-3) was charged with the loss and a blown save Thursday against Toronto, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and one walk while retiring one batter in the 11th inning.

Estrada didn't get the Padres' first save opportunity of the game -- that went to closer Robert Suarez, who allowed the Blue Jays' automatic runner to score in the bottom of the 10th to tie the game. After San Diego posted a run in the 11th, Estrada came in for the bottom of the frame and gave up a game-tying triple on his second pitch. He then issued an intentional walk and got a flyout before Nathan Lukes singled home the winning run for Toronto. Estrada has just one save in his big-league career, so his usage in a save situation Thursday was purely a consequence of the game going two extra innings. He should continue to work in a high-leverage role in the Padres' bullpen, though, as he ranks second on the team with nine holds while compiling a 2.86 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 33:6 K:BB over 22 frames on the season.