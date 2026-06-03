Padres' Jeremiah Estrada: Responsible for loss

Estrada (2-2) picked up the loss after giving up the eventual game-winning run in a 3-2 loss to Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Estrada entered the ballgame in the bottom of the sixth with the score tied at 2-2. The 27-year-old allowed Bryce Harper to cross home plate as the go-ahead run as a result of an Alec Bohm double play, limiting the damage at just one. Estrada has given up two earned runs in his last two appearances after previously pitching 4.2 scoreless innings. The right-hander now commands a 3.48 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 23:10 K:BB through 20.2 innings this season.