The Padres reinstated Choi (ankle) from the 10-day injured list Friday.

Choi initially landed on the injured list Aug. 14 due to a left rib strain, but his stay was extended after he suffered a fractured ankle during a rehab game at Triple-A El Paso. Luckily, Choi was cleared to resume playing relatively quickly, and he will return to San Diego after going 4-for-25 with an RBI and a run scored through seven rehab games. Matt Carpenter (elbow) was placed on the 10-day IL in a corresponding move.