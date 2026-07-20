Padres' Joe Musgrove: Completes mound session

Padres manager Craig Stammen said that Musgrove (elbow) threw approximately 30-to-40 pitches in a two-inning simulated bullpen session Friday at the organization's complex in Arizona, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Stammen said Musgrove came out of the session feeling healthy, but the veteran right-hander still has several checkpoints to hit in the rehab process before getting cleared to make his 2026 debut. Musgrove missed the entire 2025 season while recovering from the Tommy John surgery that he underwent the previous October, then dealt with cartilage issues this spring that have continued to keep him on the shelf throughout the campaign. After months of limited progress, Musgrove seems to have turned a corner in his recovery, but he'll likely need at least another month to finish out his throwing progression and complete an extended rehab assignment.