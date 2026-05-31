Padres' Joe Musgrove: May soon begin throwing

Musgrove (elbow) is slated to soon begin a throwing program and is targeting a return after the All-Star break, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Early in spring training, there was hope that Musgrove would be ready for the beginning of the campaign, as he appeared to be in the final stages of his return from Tommy John surgery. However, the right-handed hurler didn't recover well after throwing two innings in an exhibition contest in early March, and that ended up being his only game action of the spring. Musgrove has been essentially shut down since, so he'll likely need a lengthy ramp-up when he does ultimately begin throwing again. Fantasy managers who have hung on to Musgrove -- presumably in an IL slot -- should note that he isn't expecting to return before the All-Star break when weighing whether to continue rostering him.