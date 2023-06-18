Musgrove (5-2) allowed two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out one over six innings to earn the win Sunday over the Rays.

Musgrove turned in his fourth quality start of the year on an efficient 85 pitches (61 strikes) while keeping the Rays' challenging offense in check. The right-hander has given up just eight runs (seven earned) over his last 29.1 innings, trimming his ERA from 6.75 on May 20 to 4.22 now. He's added a 1.31 WHIP and 48:15 K:BB through 53.1 innings across 10 starts. Musgrove is still managing elbow bursitis, but it doesn't appear to be negatively impacting his play of late. He's lined up to make his next start at home versus the Nationals.