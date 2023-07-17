Hader blew the save Sunday against the Phillies. He allowed one run on one hit while striking out one over one inning.

Hader took the mound in the 10th inning with a 6-5 lead but was unable to keep the Phillies off the board as Bryce Harper knocked in Johan Rojas, who was Philadelphia's automatic runner, with a single. It was Hader's first blown save since May 31 and also marked his first run allowed in his last 13 appearances (11.2 innings). The 29-year-old remains a highly valuable closing option, owning the seventh most saves in baseball (22) on a 1.03 ERA.