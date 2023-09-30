Hader picked up the save in Friday's 3-2 victory over the White Sox. He allowed one run on one hit and one walk while striking out zero over one inning.

It was far from a clean outing for Hader, who allowed a solo homer to Carlos Perez to lead off the inning, then gave up a walk and hit a batter prior to inducing Yoan Moncada to ground into a game-ending double play. Friday's appearance marks only the sixth time in 60 appearances that Hader has allowed an earned run this season while maintaining a 1.30 ERA, 1.12 ERA and 84 strikeouts over 55.1 innings.