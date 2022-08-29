Hader gave up six earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out one over one-third of an inning in a 15-7 loss to the Royals on Sunday.

Hader was recently removed from the closer role in San Diego after he struggled since coming over at the trade deadline. Manager Bob Melvin decided to give Hader a chance to pitch in a lower leverage situation Sunday as the Padres were trailing by three runs in the eighth. Hader was promptly tagged for six runs and could only get one out. The poor showing means he likely still has much to figure out before he can return to higher leverage work.