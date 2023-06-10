Hader allowed a hit and a walk in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Friday's 9-6 win over the Rockies.

Hader went over two weeks between save conversions, and his only other chance in that span was a blown save May 31 versus the Marlins. Friday's outing was the third in a row in which he's allowed multiple baserunners. Despite the shaky efforts of late, Hader is still one of the top closers in baseball with 14 saves in 25 appearances, though he's also blown three saves. The hard-throwing reliever has a 1.48 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 32:12 K:BB over 24.1 innings.