Hader picked up the save Friday against the Tigers, tossing a perfect ninth inning. He struck out one and didn't issue a walk.

Hader hasn't given up an earned run since May 31. During that stretch, he's gone 11-for-12 in save chances while striking out 23 over 16 appearances (14.2 innings). The left-hander had a few hiccups last year, but he has returned to form in 2023 and is still one of the elite bullpen arms in MLB.