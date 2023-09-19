Hader allowed two hits without giving up a run in one-third of an inning to earn the save in Monday's 11-9 win over the Rockies.

The Padres' bullpen nearly blew an eight-run lead, but Hader was eventually able to end the Rockies' comeback hopes despite allowing an inherited runner to score. While far from a pretty effort, Hader was able to secure his 30th save of the season, which was his second in a three-day span after he saw light usage in early September. He's now at a 1.26 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 79:28 K:BB through 50 innings this season.