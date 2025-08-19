Manager Mike Shildt said Sears is up with the Padres as a member of the taxi squad and will be added to the active roster to start Wednesday's game against the Giants, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander was demoted Aug. 8 after surrendering five earned runs over five innings during his debut with the Padres, and he'll return to the big leagues for another look Wednesday. Prior to that poor outing, Sears had a 4.95 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 97:29 K:BB across 111 innings this year.