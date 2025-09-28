Sears (9-11) allowed two runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out four over 5.2 innings to earn the win over the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

Sears got a spot start in the regular-season finale to give the rest of the Padres' starters some rest ahead of the playoffs. This was one of his better performances since being acquired from the Athletics at the trade deadline -- he posted a 5.47 ERA over 24.2 innings in five outings following the trade. Overall, Sears closed the regular season at a 5.04 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 117:36 K:BB across 135.2 innings.