Sears is expected to be called up from Triple-A El Paso and start Sunday's regular-season finale against Arizona, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Sears will return to the major-league roster, drawing the start in Game 162 for San Diego. With the Padres already locked into a matchup versus Cubs in the wild-card round beginning Tuesday in Chicago, the team will rest their regular starters in the finale. Sears has posted a 5.12 ERA and 1.30 WHIP with 113 strikeouts over 130 innings in 26 starts with the Athletics and Padres in 2025.