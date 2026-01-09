Sears signed a one-year contract with the Padres on Thursday to avoid arbitration.

Sears was a regular part of the Athletics' rotation before being shipped to the Padres in late July, after which point he was sent back and forth between Triple-A and the majors. He ended the 2025 regular season with a 5.04 ERA and 1.32 WHIP -- both career worsts -- across 135.2 innings, and his spot in the Padres' rotation could be shaky if he gets off to a slow start in 2026.