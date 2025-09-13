Sears (8-11) took the loss Friday against the Rockies, allowing four runs on five hits and one walk in 4.1 innings. He struck out eight.

Sears registered 13 whiffs en route to fanning at least eight for the second time this season, but it was a weak showing besides the swing-and-miss stuff. The southpaw has now been taken deep in eight consecutive major-league appearances, which puts him up to 29 homers allowed in 26 outings this year. Friday was likely just a spot start for Sears, who holds a shaky 5.12 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 113:33 K:BB over 130 frames across time with the Athletics and Padres in 2025.