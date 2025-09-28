The Padres recalled Sears from Triple-A El Paso ahead of his scheduled start Sunday versus the Diamondbacks in San Diego.

San Diego optioned lefty Kyle Hart to the minors to clear room on the 28-man active roster for Sears. The southpaw isn't expected to be included on the Padres' postseason roster, as he was called up Sunday to afford the other members of the rotation some extra rest in advance of the wild-card series with the Cubs.