Padres' JP Sears: Tosses five scoreless frames

Sears (2-1) earned the win Sunday, allowing a hit and two walks over five scoreless innings against the Dodgers. He struck out five.

With the Padres looking to snap an eight-game losing streak, Sears stepped up and silenced the vaunted Dodgers offense over five shutout frames. The southpaw has spent the majority of the 2026 campaign with Triple-A El Paso but has been called upon to fill a spot in the big-league rotation due to a rash of injuries. Sears will take a 4.70 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 14:7 K:BB across 15.1 innings (three starts) into his next outing, tentatively scheduled for Friday against the Blue Jays.