The Padres acquired Sears and Mason Miller from the Athletics on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Sears has posted a 4.95 ERA and 97:29 K:BB over 111 innings covering 22 starts this season for the Athletics and comes with team control through the 2028 campaign. With Sears supplementing their rotation, the Padres could now be more motivated to trade Dylan Cease to enhance their roster elsewhere.