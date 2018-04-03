McGrath was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday.

The Padres' needed to open up a spot on their active roster for Tuesday's starter, Tyson Ross, and McGrath was the corresponding roster move. The southpaw, who posted a 2.84 ERA across 19 innings of relief last season, should be back with the big club when additional bullpen depth is required.

