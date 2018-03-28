Padres' Kyle McGrath: Earns spot on Opening Day roster
McGrath (elbow) will be on the Padres' Opening Day roster, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
McGrath earned a spot in the bullpen even though he's been sidelined for a majority of the past two weeks due to elbow soreness. There hasn't been any word as to weather the left-hander will be available against the Brewers on Thursday, but it's expected that he will return to action in the near future.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.
-
Top fantasy baseball sleepers for 2018
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
Need a replacement hitter for Week 1? Scott White has you covered with 10 possible additions...
-
More sleepers, breakouts, busts
Chris Towers runs through his Sleeper, Breakout and Bust picks before the season kicks off...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
Need a fill-in pitcher for the shortened first week of Fantasy Baseball season? Scott White...