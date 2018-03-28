McGrath (elbow) will be on the Padres' Opening Day roster, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

McGrath earned a spot in the bullpen even though he's been sidelined for a majority of the past two weeks due to elbow soreness. There hasn't been any word as to weather the left-hander will be available against the Brewers on Thursday, but it's expected that he will return to action in the near future.

