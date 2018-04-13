McGrath was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Friday.

The lefty will head to the majors after spending the minimum 10 days in the minors since his last option. The Padres seem intent on continuing to put their relievers on a carousel between the majors, so he very well could be headed back to the minors after a few appearances even if he can show improvement. In a corresponding move, Colten Brewer was sent back to El Paso.