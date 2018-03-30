Padres' Kyle McGrath: Takes the mound Opening Day
McGrath (elbow) recorded one out in Thursday's Opening Day loss to the Brewers.
McGrath was slowed by an elbow injury late in camp, but the setback did not prevent him from taking the mound Opening Day. The left-hander figures to work situationally for the Padres out of the gate.
