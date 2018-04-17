Padres' Kyle McGrath: Returns to Triple-A
McGrath was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday.
Since being recalled from the Triple-A level on April 13, McGrath has appeared in two games. Between the two he threw three shutout innings and allowed one hit and a walk while recording three strikeouts. In a corresponding move, Tyler Webb was recalled from El Paso.
More News
-
Padres' Kyle McGrath: Returns to majors•
-
Padres' Kyle McGrath: Optioned to minors•
-
Padres' Kyle McGrath: Takes the mound Opening Day•
-
Padres' Kyle McGrath: Earns spot on Opening Day roster•
-
Padres' Kyle McGrath: Sidelined with minor elbow soreness•
-
Padres' Kyle McGrath: Competing for final bullpen spot•
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Smith emerging
Looking to make an impact add? A few showed their upside Monday and are worth adding.
-
Bullpen: Giles, Holland on the rocks?
Are Ken Giles, Alex Colome and Greg Holland already in hot water? Scott White looks at six...
-
Week 4 two-start pitcher rankings
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...