Giolito struck out six and allowed three earned runs on five hits and one walk over 4.1 innings Thursday in his start for Single-A Lake Elsinore.

After remaining unsigned until reaching a one-year deal with the Padres on April 22, Giolito reported to Lake Elsinore shortly thereafter to essentially complete his own version of spring training. He's now made two starts for Lake Elsinore, and after covering 4.1 innings and tossing 70 pitches Thursday, Giolito looks to be close to fully stretched out. Giolito hasn't been especially sharp in either outing, however, so the Padres will likely have him make one or two more starts in the minors before he slots back into the big-league rotation. San Diego will have until May 16 to add him to its active roster.