Padres' Lucas Giolito: Short outing again Tuesday

Giolito allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and five walks while striking out three over four innings in a no-decision versus the Reds on Tuesday.

Giolito threw just 43 of 85 pitches for strikes, leading to a short outing. It was also his fielding error in the third inning that led to the Reds' second run. Giolito has fallen short of the five-inning mark in three straight starts after reaching it in his first two outings of the year. He's now at a 4.35 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and 14:18 K:BB through 20.2 innings over five starts. Until the walk rate gets under control, he'll be a risky fantasy option. He's projected to make his next start on the road in St. Louis.