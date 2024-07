Arraez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta.

After rapping out three hits in Saturday's 4-0 win to break out of a 1-for-15 funk over his previous four starts, Arraez will head to the bench for the series finale and the final game before the All-Star break. Jurickson Profar will take over as the Padres' leadoff hitter in place of Arraez, who had started in each of the Friars' last 13 contests.