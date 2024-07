Arraez (thumb) will DH and bat leadoff for Friday's game against the Guardians.

Arraez has been nursing a jammed left thumb and opted to sit out the All-Star game to let the injury heal. However, the issue won't require him to miss any time, filling his regular leadoff spot for Friday's series opener against Cleveland. The 27-year-old is slashing .310/.342/.378 across 416 plate appearances this season.