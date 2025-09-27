Arraez went 4-for-5 with a double and one run scored in Friday's 7-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

Arraez has hit safely in his last 14 games, with Friday's performance being his fifth multi-hit effort in that span. The infielder was able to hit his 30th double of the year, a milestone he's reached in four straight seasons. He's added four triples, eight home runs, 61 RBI, 65 runs scored, 11 stolen bases and a .292/.328/.393 slash line across 153 contests this season.