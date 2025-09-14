Arraez was removed from Saturday's game against Colorado after getting hit by a ball in the head area while jogging onto the field in the ninth inning, Andres Soto of MLB.com reports.

Arraez spent some time on the ground after getting hit by the errant warmup throw, and he was subsequently replaced in the field by Jose Iglesias. The Padres were up 11-3 at the time, so it wouldn't have made much sense for Arraez to remain in the game even if he avoided injury. Manager Mike Shildt may have more to share about Arraez's status following the contest. Prior to exiting, Arraez went 2-for-5 with two runs scored.