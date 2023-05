Campusano underwent ligament surgery on his left thumb Friday and he'll be out at least two months, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Campusano will likely now be held out until after the All-Star break. The backstop appeared to be making progress after catching for pitchers last weekend, but ultimately the Padres felt the best course was to have him undergo surgery now. With Campusano out, Austin Nola and Brett Sullivan will continue to share catching duties.