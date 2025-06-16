site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: padres-luis-campusano-sent-back-to-minors | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Padres' Luis Campusano: Sent back to minors
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
The Padres optioned Campusano to Triple-A El Paso on Monday.
Campusano had been playing sparingly as an occasional designated hitter against left-handed pitching. He's been replaced on the active roster by Bryce Johnson.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 14 min read
Scott White
• 11 min read
Help us stay on the ball.
Step up to the plate and take this short, confidential survey. It'll help make CBSSports.com a better experience for users everywhere. Want to give it a shot?