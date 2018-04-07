Padres' Luis Perdomo: Gets win against Astros
Perdomo (1-1) got the win against Houston on Friday, giving up four hits in five innings, striking out four and walking three in San Diego's 4-1 victory.
The 24-year-old righty rebounded after giving up five runs in his first start of the season against the Brewers, managing to shutdown an ever-potent Astros lineup and grab his first victory of the year. He has a 17-22 record and a 5.24 ERA for his career, though, so Perdomo would need to string together a series of outings similar to this one before he would realistically enter the conversation as a fantasy option.
More News
