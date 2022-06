Voit isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Phillies due to hamstring soreness, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Voit has been an everyday player for the Padres this season, and he's out of the lineup Thursday for the first time since May 24. Manager Bob Melvin said that Voit could have played, but the team wanted to be safe by keeping him out of the starting nine. The 31-year-old should be considered day-to-day for now.