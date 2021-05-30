Gore was scratched from his scheduled start for Triple-A El Paso on Sunday due to a blister issue, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Gore has made four minor-league starts to begin the year and has posted a 5.94 ERA and 1.85 WHIP in 16.2 innings. The southpaw is expected to miss one turn through the rotation due to his blister, but the issue isn't expected to require a stint on the injured list.