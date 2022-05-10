Gore (2-1) took the loss Monday as the Padres fell 6-0 to the Cubs, giving up three runs on seven hits over five innings. He struck out six without walking a batter.

It was far from a poor effort from the rookie southpaw, who fired 57 of 89 pitches for strikes, but San Diego hitters only managed three hits on the night. Gore continues to impress with his improved control, and through his first five big-league starts he boasts a 2.42 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 28:9 K:BB in 26 innings. Even with Blake Snell (groin) closing in on his season debut, it will be tough for the Padres to pull Gore from the rotation.