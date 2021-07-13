Gore has been at the Padres' spring training facility in Arizona since mid-June while working on his delivery, Colin Deaver of KTSM.com reports.

Gore struggled mightily through six starts for Triple-A El Paso, and after he surrendered six runs in 1.1 innings June 18, the Padres moved him to the alternate site due to blisters on his pitching hand. He's remained there even after getting over the blisters, working on refining his delivery and his arm action. There's no timeline for Gore to return to Triple-A -- much less make his major-league debut -- but general manager AJ Preller did say "we're hoping he's an option here at some point in the second half of the season," which would seem to indicate that the team is still open to bringing him up this year if he can work through his issues. Although this season has taken a bit of the shine off Gore as a prospect, fantasy managers would do well to remember that he's still just 22 years old and has plenty of time to work on his game.