Padres' Mason Miller: Clean inning for save

Miller struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Athletics.

Miller locked things down in the ninth inning against his former team. He hasn't allowed an earned run over his last 9.1 innings, giving up just one unearned run, four hits and seven walks while striking out 19 in that span. The closer is up to 16 saves this season, and he's added a sparkling 0.76 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 47:9 K:BB through 23.2 innings. As long as he stays healthy, Miller is on pace to easily surpass his career-high 28 saves from 2024 with the Athletics.